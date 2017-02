STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Swedish Automobile says got commitment from North Street capital on funding Says North Street financing includes 60 mln usd loan Says intends to accept this offer because it has doubts that the bridge funding of Youngman and Pang Da shall be paid in full on 22 October 2011 Says deal includes subscription to 2,386,635 ordinary shares in the capital of swan at a price of usd 4.19 per share