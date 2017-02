AMSTERDAM Nov 11 Swedish Automobile's sale of its Spyker luxury car unit to U.S.-based private equity firm North Street Capital isn't a done deal, Patrick Beijersbergen, from the Dutch shareholders association VEB, told Reuters on Friday.

Swedish Automobile, owner of cash-strapped car maker Saab, held an extra ordinary shareholders meeting in the Netherlands on Friday.

Beijersbergen said Chief Executive Victor Muller told the 24 investors present at the meeting that he would be able to say more in the next two or three weeks, but that it was not 100 percent sure that the Spyker sale would go through. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan)