AMSTERDAM Jan 18 Swedish Automobile
(Swan), owner of ailing Swedish car-maker Saab, on
Wednesday said several board members had quit because of
disagreements over funding.
Hans Hugenholtz, Maurizio La Noce and Alex Roepers stepped
down from Swedish Automobile's supervisory board, and Rob
Schuijt has quit from the management board with immediate
effect, Swan said in a statement.
"The decision to step down was made as a result of a
difference of opinion with Swan's CEO Victor Muller as to the
funding alternatives available to Swan after the recent
bankruptcy of Swan's subsidiary Saab Automobile AB and the
future of Swan and its remaining subsidiary Spyker," Swan said.
Muller said that Swan's options were being assessed, adding
that discussions on a possible sale of the Spyker business were
still going on.
"However, retaining the Spyker business under Swan and
expanding that business through acquisitions is an alternative
we are considering," Muller said in a statement.
