AMSTERDAM Jan 18 Swedish Automobile (Swan), owner of ailing Swedish car-maker Saab, on Wednesday said several board members had quit because of disagreements over funding.

Hans Hugenholtz, Maurizio La Noce and Alex Roepers stepped down from Swedish Automobile's supervisory board, and Rob Schuijt has quit from the management board with immediate effect, Swan said in a statement.

"The decision to step down was made as a result of a difference of opinion with Swan's CEO Victor Muller as to the funding alternatives available to Swan after the recent bankruptcy of Swan's subsidiary Saab Automobile AB and the future of Swan and its remaining subsidiary Spyker," Swan said.

Muller said that Swan's options were being assessed, adding that discussions on a possible sale of the Spyker business were still going on.

"However, retaining the Spyker business under Swan and expanding that business through acquisitions is an alternative we are considering," Muller said in a statement. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)