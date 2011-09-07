UPDATE 3-Japan's Abe to propose new cabinet level talks with United States - govt official
* Japan seeks "win-win" economic ties with Washington (Adds PM adviser quote)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 The court with which Swedish Automobile-owned carmaker Saab has filed for bankruptcy protection will decide on the request on Thursday at 1200 GMT, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)
* Japan seeks "win-win" economic ties with Washington (Adds PM adviser quote)
BEIJING, Feb 9 China vehicle sales in January fell by the largest margin since 2015 for several global automakers, with General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co blaming the roll back of a tax cut on small-engined vehicles and the Lunar New Year holiday.
BEIJING, Feb 9 A Chinese court sentenced the former chief of one of the country's largest state-owned automakers to 11 years and six months in prison for graft, China Central Television reported on Thursday.