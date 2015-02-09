UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Feb 9 Swedish Match : * Says while no final decision has been made, the shareholders of stg have
agreed to evaluate a potential initial public offering * Says in the strategic review further opportunities have been identified and
the shareholders of stg have agreed to continue growing stg under the
leadership of newly appointed CEO Link to press release:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.