STOCKHOLM Oct 11 Swedish Match : * Revised outlook for US cigars * Says during recent months, competitive activities for US cigars have

intensified further, which has resulted in lower than expected volumes and

operating profit for our US mass market cigar business in the third quarter. * Says we now anticipate operating profit for the other tobacco products

segment in the third quarter to be in the range of 50-60 msek below the third

quarter of the prior year * Says as a result 2013 full year operating profit for other tobacco products

will also be below the level of 2012, driven by a decline in our mass market

cigar business