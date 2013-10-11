UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 11 Swedish Match : * Revised outlook for US cigars * Says during recent months, competitive activities for US cigars have
intensified further, which has resulted in lower than expected volumes and
operating profit for our US mass market cigar business in the third quarter. * Says we now anticipate operating profit for the other tobacco products
segment in the third quarter to be in the range of 50-60 msek below the third
quarter of the prior year * Says as a result 2013 full year operating profit for other tobacco products
will also be below the level of 2012, driven by a decline in our mass market
cigar business
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources