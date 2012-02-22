* Operating profit 1.02 bln SEK vs forecast 1.03 bln
* Snuff margin 45.9 pct vs forecast 47.9 pct
* U.S. cheap cigar volumes +14 pct
* Shares up 3 pct, outperform broader market
By Anna Ringstrom and Veronica Ek
STOCKHOLM, Feb 22 Tobacco products group Swedish Match
will step up promotion of moist Swedish-style snuff, called snus, in
the United States this year where it expect the market to grow faster than its
Scandinavian home territory.
Snus, a tobacco product put under the lip and sucked, mostly in pouches, is
the group's main cash cow, sold mainly in Scandinavia.
Swedish Match wants to differentiate itself in the larger U.S. market by
growing sales of snus, which is pasteurized and has a different texture and
taste to fermented U.S.-style snuff.
"During 2012, we will continue to invest for growth. In the U.S. we will
expand distribution and invest further in marketing activities ...," said
Swedish Match, which is the largest producer of snus in Sweden. The product is
banned in the rest of the European Union.
Swedish Match, a rival to Altria Group Inc, Reynolds American Inc
and BAT., also makes cigars.
Marketing costs for snus in the U.S. weighed on fourth-quarter profit, the
group said on Wednesday. Operating profit fell to 1.02 billion crowns ($153.6
million) from a year-earlier 1.42 billion, against a mean forecast for 1.03
billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
It said significantly higher international snus investments weighed on the
profit margin for snuff and snus, which make up more than half of profit. The
margin fell to 45.9 percent from 48.1 percent, well below a forecast for 47.6
percent.
As well as aiming at the U.S. market, its venture with Phillip Morris
, SMPM International, planned to trial snus in at least one more market
this year, after tests in the Russian city of St Petersburg, Taiwan and Canada.
Chief Executive Lars Dahlgren told Reuters he expected the U.S. snuff market
to grow 5 percent this year, against 6 percent in 2011, and the Scandinavian
market to grow by at least 3 percent, against 5-6 percent in 2011.
He said the group would spend 60-100 million crowns more this year on
marketing snus outside Scandinavia. Swedish Match said volume at its second key
business, U.S. mass-market cigars, was up 14 percent.
"In the U.S. mass market cigar business ... we expect to continue to grow
faster than the overall market and generate increased sales and profits in local
currency," it said.
Swedish Match increased it dividend slightly more than expected, to 6.50
crowns. Its shares were up 3 percent by 0950 GMT, while the broader market in
Stockholm was down.
($1 = 6.6396 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Erica Billingham)