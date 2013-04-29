* Operating profit 1 bln crowns ($152.24 million) vs forecast 936 mln

* Snus margin in Q1 45.5 pct vs forecast 44.1 pct

* Repeats sees lower profits from key snus and snuff unit in 2013 (Adds company comment, detail)

STOCKHOLM, April 29 Cigar and moist snuff maker Swedish Match posted better profitability than expected in its key wet snuff unit in the first quarter though weakness in U.S. cigars hurt profits.

Competition in the Swedish market for cheaper snus - a kind of moist snuff - has been fierce in Sweden amid a price war that has knocked results from a unit that accounts for around 40 percent of Swedish Match's sales and more than 60 percent of operating profit.

But the company posted better-than-expected margins in its snus business and said it was taking aggressive measures to protect against declining market share.

"During the first quarter we took concrete steps to address the competitive situation, including price adjustments and new product introductions," CEO Lars Dahlgren said.

"In the second quarter, Swedish Match has a very ambitious launch schedule."

The operating margin for snus was 45.5 percent versus 44.1 percent expected in a Reuters poll.

The company repeated it expected operating profit from the snus and snuff product to be lower this year than in 2012.

Shares in Swedish Match were up 5.8 percent atg 219.40 crowns at 0713 GMT.

Operating profit was 1 billion Swedish crowns ($152.24 million) against 972 million a year earlier and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 936 million.

However, the profit included a 159 million gain from selling real estate. Excluding that and profits from a joint venture unit, operating profit fell a bigger than expected 8 percent to 832 million against a forecast of 877 and 903 million a year earlier.

Swedish Match said its U.S. cigar business had got off to a slow start to the year, but said it expected volumes to grow significantly in the coming quarters.

($1 = 6.5685 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Alistair Scrutton)