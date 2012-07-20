STOCKHOLM, July 20 Cigar and snuff maker Swedish
Match posted second-quarter operating profit roughly
in line with market expectations on Friday and stood by guidance
for further sales and profit growth this year.
Operating profit grew to 1.08 billion Swedish crowns
($155.71 million) from a year-earlier 904 million and compared
with a mean forecast for 1.06 billion in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
However, the snus and snuff margin was below the analysts'
average forecast.
"For the full year 2012, we expect continued growth in
revenues and operating profit led by a solid development for
Snus and snuff and Other tobacco products," the group said in a
statement.
($1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)