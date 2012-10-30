STOCKHOLM Oct 30 Cigar and moist snuff maker Swedish Match posted third-quarter operating profit below market expectations on Tuesday and stood by guidance for further sales and profit growth this year.

Operating profit grew to 1.02 billion Swedish crowns ($153 million) from a year-earlier 983 million and compared with a mean forecast for 1.07 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The snus and snuff margin was above the analysts' average forecast. ($1 = 6.6724 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Veronica Ek)