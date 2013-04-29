UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, April 29 Cigar and moist snuff maker Swedish Match posted a 6 percent rise in first-quarter operating profits on Monday, boosted by the sale of real estate.
Operating profit was 1 billion Swedish crowns ($152.24 million) against 972 million a year earlier and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 936 million.
However the profit included a 159 million gain from selling real estate.
The snus and snuff margin was higher than expected.
The company repeated it expected operating profit from the snus and snuff product area will probably be lower this year than in 2012. ($1 = 6.5685 Swedish crowns)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources