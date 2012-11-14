* CEO stands by outlook at capital markets day
* Fiercer competition in cheap snus segment in Sweden
* CEO says Swedish low-end snus price levels not sustainable
* Sees double-digit US mass-market cigar growth 2013
By Anna Ringstrom
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov 14 Swedish Match AB
believes a price war in Sweden's wet snuff market
should eventually ease as rivals follow its price rises, its
chief executive said on Wednesday.
The tobacco products group warned last month that price
competition in Swedish-style wet snuff, called snus, w ould hit
profit in the fourth quarter of 2012 and early next year.
But Chief Executive Lars Dahlgren expected a narrowing of
the price gap between top and low-end snus to reverse the trend
away from high-margin premium brands where Swedish Match has its
largest market share.
"If we are right about the type of discounts that much of
the competition is giving to the retailers, I don't think these
price levels you see today are sustainable because much of the
competition must be bleeding right now," Dahlgren said at the
company's capital markets day.
Swedish Match shares, which dived after last month's
warning, were flat around 220.80 crowns at 1617 GMT, compared
with a year high of 295 crowns in July.
Dahlgren repeated the warning that fourth-quarter profit
would drop after snus market share and premium snus volumes fell
in the third quarter.
Swedish Match sells snus mainly in Sweden and Norway. It is
put under the lip and sucked, mostly in small pouches.
Its snuff and snus unit accounts for more than half of group
profit and a third of sales.
Swedish Match, whose main rivals in Sweden are Imperial
Tobacco, BAT and Japan Tobacco,
expects snus profit in Sweden to be hit at the start of 2013 due
to users switching to lower-margin cheap snus and a decision not
to raise prices on its premium snus in January despite a tax
hike.
The firm will raise prices on its lowest-priced brand
Kaliber at the start of 2013, hoping competitors will follow.
"If nobody else changes prices at the lower end, or even
goes down (in price) we'll have to reassess and see how it
impacts our plans," Dahlgren told Reuters.
He said the firm might raise prices on mid-priced and
premium snus in Sweden later in the year.
OVERSEAS SNUS PUSH
Dahlgren said he was pleased with snus sales trends in the
United States, the world's biggest wet snuff market, where
Swedish Match is pushing to differentiate itself from rivals
such as Altria Group Inc and Reynolds American Inc
.
Rich Flaherty, head of the U.S. business, told Reuters
Swedish Match would sell nearly 2 million cans in the United
States this year, double 2011, and would further intensify the
push next year as it seeks growth outside the mature Swedish
market.
The firm, which sells roughly 170 million cans in Sweden
annually, is also testing snus in Canada, the Russian city of
St. Petersburg and in Tel Aviv in Israel through SMPM
International, a venture with Phillip Morris.