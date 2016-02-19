STOCKHOLM Feb 19 Wet snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match reported a somewhat bigger fall than expected in fourth-quarter operating profit on Friday, and a snus and snuff margin matching consensus.

Operating profit fell to 908 million crowns ($107.6 million) from a year-ago 992 million, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a fall to 949 million.

The operating margin for snus and snuff shrank to 41.4 percent from 43.6 percent.

Swedish Match said its snus market share in main market Sweden was unchanged at the end of 2015 compared with the first month of the year.

It said it was still waiting for a response from U.S. regulators to its application to market its Swedish-style wet snuff snus in the United States as less harmful than cigarettes. ($1 = 8.4384 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)