STOCKHOLM, July 18 Moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match said on Friday the growth in low-price products in Sweden was likely to lead to an adverse business mix ahead, after posting a second-quarter operating profit in line with expectations.

Swedish Match has seen profits slide for seven straight quarters as cut-price brands have gained popularity in the market for snus - tobacco usually sold in sachets that are placed under the lip - and in its cigar business, its biggest product areas.

The company repeated expectations for the Scandinavian snus market and the U.S. market for moist snuff and snus to continue to grow in 2014.

In the snus and snuff segment, which makes up around 40 percent of group sales and 60 percent of profits, the operating margin was unchanged at 44.4 percent, higher than the expected 43.8 percent.

"During the year we will continue to invest in growth for snus internationally, particularly in the US, and also continue to invest for share growth in the fast growing pouch segment of the US moist snuff market", Swedish Match said in a statement.

Operating profit fell to 941 million Swedish crowns ($137.81 million) from 968 million a year ago, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 943 million.

Swedish Match said it expects the U.S. cigar market to remain very competitive this year.

($1 = 6.8283 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)