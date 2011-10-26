STOCKHOLM Oct 26 Cigar and snuff maker Swedish Match posted a slightly larger fall in third-quarter operating profit than expected on Wednesday and said it expected further growth in its key markets during the rest of 2011.

Operating profit, including businesses transferred to STG last year, fell to 983 million crowns ($150 million) from a year-earlier 1.05 billion and against a mean forecast for 993 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Excluding the transferred businesses, operating profit rose 4 percent.

The group repeated that it expects the market for its key product wet snuff, called snus in Scandinavia, to grow in volume terms this year in its main markets Scandinavia and the United States. ($1 = 6.554 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)