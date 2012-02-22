STOCKHOLM Feb 22 Cigar and snuff maker Swedish Match posted a larger fall in fourth-quarter operating profit than expected on Wednesday but said it expected further growth in its key markets during 2012.

Operating profit, including businesses transferred to STG last year, fell to 1.02 billion crowns ($153.6 million) from a year-earlier 1.42 billion and against a mean forecast for 1.03 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The group said it expects the market for its key product wet snuff, called snus in Scandinavia, to grow in volume terms this year in its main markets Scandinavia and the United States.

Operating margin at the snus and snuff business fell more than expected, to 45.9 percent. ($1 = 6.6396 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)