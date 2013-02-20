Feb 20 Swedish Match CEO Lars Dahlgren told Reuters: * CEO says to reverse its January 1 price hike on its low-price snus in Sweden * CEO says sees volume increase of 3 to 4 percent in scandinavian snus market

this year * CEO says to increase spending on international marketing of snus by 10 to 50

million sek this year (Reporting by Veronica Ek and Anna Ringstrom, +4687001017)