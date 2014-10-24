UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 24 Swedish Match CEO Lars Dahlgren told Reuters:
* Had record high 12 Month period US mass market cigar sales volumes in the 12 months ended Sept. 30
* is slightly increasing pace in snus test markets this year, especially in Russia
* investments in US snus push will be higher in Q4 year/year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources