BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences reports Q4 loss per share $0.27
* Minerva Neurosciences reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results and business updates
STOCKHOLM Nov 21 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab
* Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab: Sobi exercises opt-in right for Elocta(tm)
* Says will make a payment to Biogen Idec of USD 10 million, which will be held in escrow pending the EU regulatory approval of Elocta.
* Says to take over final development and commercialisation of Elocta for the territory composed of Europe, North Africa, Russia and most Middle Eastern markets
* Sobi estimates the total repayment obligation to Biogen Idec to reach approximately USD 240 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Minerva Neurosciences reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results and business updates
* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces intent to refinance 7.875% senior secured notes