SINGAPORE May 23 Shares of civil engineering firm Swee Hong Ltd were up 17.8 percent on its trading debut at the Singapore Exchange in a weaker broader market.

The shares were at S$0.265 each at 9:04 a.m. (0104 GMT) compared to an offering price of S$0.225, while the benchmark index fell by 1 percent.

Swee Hong sold 97.8 million shares, of which 68.5 million were new shares, at S$0.225 each during the initial public offering. DMG & Partners Securities Pte Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp were the joint issue managers and underwriters. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by John Mair)