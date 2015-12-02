(Corrects to "UK fraud office" from "UK regulator" in headline)
Dec 2 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said
Sweett Group Plc, a provider of professional services
for the construction industry, had admitted to bribery in the
Middle East.
The SFO said on Wednesday that Sweett had admitted to an
offence under Section 7 of the Bribery Act 2010. (bit.ly/1PuGffL)
Sweett, which provides services for the construction and
management of building and infrastructure projects, said the
offence involved two related contracts signed in 2013.
The SFO said in July last year that it had opened an
investigation into the company's activities in the United Arab
Emirates and "elsewhere". (bit.ly/1OFvdBk)
The Wall Street Journal had first reported the allegations
of corruption in June 2013. (on.wsj.com/1YHkpr2)
Sweett's shares were down 14.5 percent at 17.25 pence at
1131 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)