By Lauren Hirsch
| July 23
July 23 SweetWater Brewing Company, which brews
beers including 420 Extra Pale Ale, Take Two Pils, Hop Hash and
Georgia Brown, is making preparations for an initial public
offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.
Were SweetWater to proceed with its IPO plans, it would join
Boston Beer Co Inc, maker of Sam Adams, and Craft Brew
Alliance Inc, as one of the few publicly listed craft
beer companies in the United States.
SweetWater, backed by private equity firm TSG Consumer
Partners, is in talks with investment banks about a stock market
flotation that could come later this year and value the company
in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the people said this
week.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. SweetWater and TSG declined to
comment.
In 2014, the $19.7 billion U.S. craft beer industry saw 22
percent revenue growth, according to the Brewers
Association. This growth can be explained in part by innovation:
Brewers are creating new beer styles, prompting some consumers
to buy beer as they do wine, according to consulting firm Kurt
Salmon.
While the craft beer segment still only comprises 11 percent
of overall beer industry sales, its market share has more than
doubled since 2010.
The industry has become so large that members of Congress
this year sought to pass a law limiting the size of companies
that could call themselves craft brewers.
Founded in 1997 by former University of Colorado roommates
Freddy Bensch and Kevin McNerney, SweetWater sold approximately
190,000 barrels in 2014, a 24 percent increase from 2013,
according to market data.
Atlanta, Georgia-based SweetWater received a
minority investment from TSG last year. Earlier this month,
it hired Molson Coors Brewing Co executive Bill Waters
as its chief financial officer and promoted Kim Jones, a former
Coca-Cola Co executive, to chief executive.
