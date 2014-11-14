* Plans to enter Asian property market in 2015

* Will invest more without partners

* Will do both green and brownfield developments

By Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, Nov 14 Targeting an investment horizon of "forever", Norway's $860 billion oil fund plans to enter the Asian real estate market next year and aims to broaden its asset range to include anything from new developments to refurbishments, it said.

Stepping up its activity after a gradual start and aiming to invest around $8-$10 billion a year, the fund will also do more property deals on its own as it struggles to find partners with deep enough pockets, Karsten Kallevig, its real estate chief, told Reuters.

Norway's sovereign fund, the world's largest, has featured in a number of large real estate deals this year, buying Boston's One Beacon Street tower with Metlife, Paris's La Madeleine building and the Pollen Estate in London's West End.

The fund currently has around 1.3 percent of its assets in real estate but has a mandate to take the allocation up to 5 percent.

It will stick to buying property in a limited number of big cities, including two it has yet to pick in Asia. Its real estate strategy has already yielded unexpectedly high returns, Kallevig said interview, although he did not believe returns would stay quite as high.

"We have done very well and probably so well that it's not really sustainable," Kallevig said. "There is no reason we should have this high of a return on a portfolio of this type."

"If you do the math on an IRR (internal rate of return) basis, our return is approaching double digits."

In crowns, the real estate portfolio returned 8.95 percent in the first nine months of this year, beating the fund's overall 7.35 percent return and the government's 4 percent real return target.

With interest rates holding near record lows and stocks reaching full valuation, the real estate market has boomed this year, with analysts predicting that the U.S. and German market recoveries still have some way to run while Britain's is already closer to its top.

The fund does not aim to beat market cycles but seeks long term growth.

"Real estate has always been cyclical so at some point there will be a downturn, unless x hundred years of history suddenly stops right now," Kallevig said.

Norway's fund has bought just over $10 billion in properties in a handful of European and U.S. cities since 2010 but has been buying rapidly this year and aims to invest about 1 percent of its assets in property each year for the next several years.

A developed country with just 5 million people that produces around 1.5 million barrels of oil a day, Norway already has around 1 percent of global shares stashed in a sovereign wealth fund which the government expects to grow to $1.1 trillion this decade.

Inflows will end once oil runs out but that is still decades away, and even then the fund will continue to operate like an endowment, with only the returns used by the budget and the rest reinvested.

ON ITS OWN

The fund has invested jointly with a wide range of investors like Prologis, financial firm TIAA-CREF and MetLife but says its motivations, goals and resources are different than those of its partners.

"We've started to do more buys ourselves... (and) we'll do more deals ourselves," Kallevig said. "The truth is that there's not a single partner that has the capacity to invest as much as we would like to in a given market."

Its focus cities for real estate have included Boston, New York, Washington, San Francisco, London, Paris, Munich and Berlin with Asia being the next step in its expansion.

"In Asia we have done a lot of work and we'll probably pick two cities to start with, hopefully in 2015," Kallevig said. "In Asia there are more than two cities of interest but to do your job properly, you can't start with more than two."

The fund will also broaden its portfolio after primarily buying high-end office space in key cities, though residential property is not high on its priority list.

"If we really understand these markets, then we should be able to understand the risk associated with taking on a vacant building, taking on a repositioning, a redevelopment, even a full ground-up development," Kallevig said.

The real estate unit, which makes its commercial decisions from its New York and London offices, has grown to 60 people since its start in 2010 and could grow as big as 200 over time. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Peter Graff)