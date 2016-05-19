May 19 SWH CO., LTD. :

* Says it will issue 18,750,000 shares of common stock through private placement

* Sets issue price at 1,600 won per share, to raise proceeds of 30 billion won for operations

* Listing date of Aug. 2 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/fjTUqz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)