SINGAPORE, July 29 Singapore oilfield services
company Swiber Holdings Ltd said on Friday it has
applied to place itself under judicial management instead of
liquidation.
Swiber shocked markets earlier this week by filing for
liquidation, as it faced hundreds of million of dollars in debt
and a decline in orders, becoming the largest local company to
fall victim to the slump in oil prices.
Judicial management allows a financially-distressed company
the room to return to financial health under the supervision of
the Singapore Court rather than a more disruptive process of
liquidation that reduces the chances of recouping the full value
of debt for creditors.
"Today, the company and its subsidiary, Swiber Offshore
Construction Pte Ltd (SOC), have taken out applications to place
the Company and SOC under judicial management and interim
judicial management," Swiber said in a filing to the Singapore
Exchange.
"As a consequence, the company has applied to discharge the
provisional liquidation order and to withdraw the winding up
application."
Swiber also said there was an error in its earlier
announcement that its Chief Finance Officer and three directors
had resigned.
