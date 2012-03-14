SINGAPORE, March 14 Singapore offshore
services firm Swiber Holdings has launched a share
placement to raise up to S$66.2 million ($52.5 million), IFR
reported on Wednesday.
The company is offering 80 million shares at S$0.635-S$0.655
each, with an option to increase this by up to 21.071 million
shares, according to a term sheet obtained by IFR. This works
out to discounts of 7.09 percent to 9.93 percent to the last
close.
The size of the offering is equivalent to 15.8 percent of
the existing company capital, or 20.0 percent, if the deal is
fully enlarged, IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters said. Religare
Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner for the deal.
Swiber requested a trading halt in its before the market
opened on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Anshuman Daga)