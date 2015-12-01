BRIEF-Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement
* Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement-lhc.ax
Dec 1 Swift Energy Company on Tuesday said it chosen not to make an $8.9 million interest payment due on some of its senior notes even though it has adequate liquidity to do so.
The skipped interest payment, due Dec 1, does not constitute a default, but will become a default if payment is not made in 30 days, the company said.
Swift, a small oil and gas company based in Houston, is in restructuring talks with its bondholders and has hired Lazard to help with its efforts to boost liquidity and seek financing alternatives.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade)
* Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement-lhc.ax
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology