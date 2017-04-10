April 10 Swift Transportation Co is
merging with Knight Transportation Inc in a share swap
that would combine two of the biggest U.S. trucking operators
that are together worth more than $5 billion, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
Each Swift share would be converted into a 0.72 share of the
new company through a reverse stock split. Knight shares would
be exchanged one-for-one. Swift shareholders would own 54
percent of the new entity and Knight shareholders would own the
rest, the Journal said. on.wsj.com/2oQmdoW
The deal values each Swift share at $22.07, a 10 percent
premium to its closing price on Friday, the report said.
The deal would replace XPO Logistics' purchase of Con-way
Inc for $3 billion as the biggest acquisition in the trucking
business, the Journal said. reut.rs/2nSuO5J
Swift and Knight were not immediately available for comment
outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)