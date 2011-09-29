Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
* Was required to halt dry natural gas sales from Fasken field
* Expects pipeline services to resume in the near future
* Sees Q3 production slightly below low-end of 2.56-2.76 mmboe forecast (Follows alerts)
Sept 29 Swift Energy Co lowered its third-quarter production outlook as a pipeline failure forced it to halt dry natural-gas sales from its Fasken field in Texas.
The oil-focused company said gross natural-gas sales volumes in the Fasken field were about 40 million gross cubic feet per day before the failure of a third-party operated gathering line earlier this week.
Swift Energy expects pipeline services to resume in the near future, but did not yet specify a date for when it expects services to be restored.
Third-quarter production is now expected to fall slightly below the low-end of its previous forecast of 2.56-2.76 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).
The Houston-based company said the third quarter was also hurt by weather-related problems, and other transportation and processing-related issues.
Another rig also recently experienced a major mechanical problem and is expected to be out of service for much of the rest of the year, the company said in a statement.
This will hurt Swift's drilling schedule, but the company said it could not determine the impact of the rig's absence and pipeline service outage on fourth-quarter production.
Swift Energy shares closed at $28.12 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.