Sept 29 Swift Energy Co lowered its third-quarter production outlook as a pipeline failure forced it to halt dry natural-gas sales from its Fasken field in Texas.

The oil-focused company said gross natural-gas sales volumes in the Fasken field were about 40 million gross cubic feet per day before the failure of a third-party operated gathering line earlier this week.

Swift Energy expects pipeline services to resume in the near future, but did not yet specify a date for when it expects services to be restored.

Third-quarter production is now expected to fall slightly below the low-end of its previous forecast of 2.56-2.76 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

The Houston-based company said the third quarter was also hurt by weather-related problems, and other transportation and processing-related issues.

Another rig also recently experienced a major mechanical problem and is expected to be out of service for much of the rest of the year, the company said in a statement.

This will hurt Swift's drilling schedule, but the company said it could not determine the impact of the rig's absence and pipeline service outage on fourth-quarter production.

Swift Energy shares closed at $28.12 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)