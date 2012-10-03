Oct 3 Swift Energy Co on Wednesday added $150 million of senior notes to an existing issue in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan, RBC and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SWIFT ENERGY AMT $150 MLN COUPON 7.875 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 105 FIRST PAY 03/01/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 6.993 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/18/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 592 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS