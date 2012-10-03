UPDATE 2-Nigeria tests waters for possible broad naira devaluation
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
Oct 3 Swift Energy Co on Wednesday added $150 million of senior notes to an existing issue in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan, RBC and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SWIFT ENERGY AMT $150 MLN COUPON 7.875 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 105 FIRST PAY 03/01/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 6.993 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/18/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 592 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.
PRAGUE, Feb 20 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Monday he was firing his industry minister, accusing him of getting a poor deal for mobile phone customers.