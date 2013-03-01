BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
March 1 Swift Energy Co said it had managed to bring under control an oil spill caused by the collision of a boat with its inactive oil and gas well in Louisiana.
An oil service boat struck a wellhead owned by the oil and natural gas producing company off Plaquemines parish on Tuesday, spilling about 840 gallons (3,180 liters) of oil per day.
The company worked with numerous federal, state and local agencies to bring the outflow of oil and natural gas under control, Swift said on Friday.
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.