Oct 19 Swift Transportation posted a
third-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by
improving volumes and pricing , sending the U.S.
trucker's shares up as much as 11 percent after the
bell .
The company posted a third-quarter net income of
$30.95 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with a loss of
$1.2 million, or a loss of 2 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents a share.
Operating revenue rose almost 14 percent to $863.8 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 22 cents a
share on revenue of $871.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Swift is primarily a truckload carrier but it also has rail
intermodal, freight brokerage, and third-party logistics
operations.
It's largest customer is retailer Wal-Mart which
accounts for about 10 percent of the trucker's total revenue.
Swift's rival Werner Enterprises Inc posted a
third-quarter revenue that missed market expectations, hurt by
weaker freight demand.
Shares of Phoenix, Arizona-based Swift, which went public in
December 2010, were trading at $8.99 in after-market trade. They
had closed at $8.09 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)