Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
* Q2 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.23
* Revenue $872.6 mln vs est $882.8 mln
* Shares up 7 pct after the bell
July 19 Trucking company Swift Transportation Co's second-quarter profit beat market expectations on stronger pricing and growth in intermodal volumes, sending its shares up 7 percent after the bell.
Swift Transportation, whose largest customer is retailer Wal-Mart, said it expects adjusted earnings growth of 20 percent this year.
The company is primarily a truckload carrier but it also has rail intermodal, freight brokerage, and third-party logistics operations. It expects intermodal container growth of 2,000 units from July to November.
Intermodal refers to the shipment of goods in containers that can be shifted from one form of transportation to another, such as from truck to train.
Net income rose to $33.7 million, or 24 cents a share, from $19.6 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 27 cents a share.
Operating revenue grew 3 percent to $872.6 million.
Analysts had expected were expecting earnings of 23 cents a share on revneue of $882.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Phoenix, Arizona-based Swift closed at $7.96 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.