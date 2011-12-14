SYDNEY Dec 14 Australian swimmer Stephanie
Rice, who won three gold medals at the Beijing Olympics, has had
surgery on her troublesome right shoulder but reckons she will
be back in the water next week.
The 23-year-old, who also had surgery on the shoulder in
2010 and managed just a bronze in the 400 metres medley at this
year's world championships, withdrew from this week's Queensland
championships to undergo the operation.
"I have just undergone an arthroscopy on my right shoulder
which had a small tear in the tendon. Everything else was a-ok
and should be back in the water before Christmas," Rice posted
on her twitter page (www.twitter.com/ItsStephRice) on Tuesday.
"Surgery went really well," she added from home on
Wednesday. "Surprised with how much movement I've already got
back in my shoulder."
Rice won 200, 400 and relay medley golds -- all in world
record times -- at Beijing's Water Cube in 2008 and has said
next year's London Games might be her swansong.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)
(For
the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more swimming stories