SYDNEY Nov 22 Swimming Australia chief executive Kevin Neil resigned on Thursday as the fallout from the country's poor performance at the London Olympics continued to reverberate.

An enquiry into Australia's worst Olympic performance for 20 years, where their swimmers failed to win an individual title and ended up with just relay gold, six silver and three bronze medals, is scheduled to get underway next week.

"Following the below-expected results at the London Olympic Games, swimming is now undertaking various reviews to set the new course for the future, and it is therefore appropriate to step aside to allow the sport to progress to its next exciting phase," Neil said in a news release.

Australia's swimmers are usually expected to lead the country's charge for medals in the first week of the Games and London was no different.

The London disappointment has been followed by a slew of reports of bullying and schoolboy pranks contributing to a disunited team.

Board member Jeremy Turner will replace Neil in an interim capacity before a new chief executive is appointed in the next four months, Swimming Australia (SA) said.

"One of our clear objectives is to ensure the high performance area of the sport rises to meet and exceeds the growing international competition challenges," SA president Barclay Nettlefold said.

"We are 100 per cent committed to ensuring our elite national programs are well resourced and fully supported at every level to ensure optimum swimming performance."