MELBOURNE, April 24 Swimming power Australia has given up finding a replacement for departing high performance manager Michael Scott before next year's Rio Olympics and instead given head coach Jacco Verhaeren added responsibilities.

Scott will start as CEO of Rowing Australia in May and governing body Swimming Australia was mindful of the time constraints in bedding down a new manager with the Games looming.

"The fact we are only 15 months out from the Rio Olympics, we were mindful throughout the recruitment process of ensuring that we had the right individual who could immediately insert themselves into our High Performance environment, to ensure a very positive outcome in Rio," SA CEO Mark Anderson said in a statement.

"We have a world class coach in Jacco Verhaeren who has evolved extremely well in the role of National Head Coach and across the Australian swimming high performance system.

"We believe he is the logical choice at this stage of the Olympic preparation to take over the team."

Verhaeren, who coached Dutch Olympic champions Inge de Bruijn and Pieter Van den Hoogenband, was named Australia head coach in 2013, a year after the team's Olympians slumped to their worst haul in the pool in 20 years at the London Games.

The 46-year-old has helped oversee a culture change in Australia's elite swimming programme which was battered by allegations of drunkenness and bullying at London.

Boasting powerful 100 metres freestyle relay teams and the reigning individual world champions in Cate Campbell and James Magnussen, Australia will hope to further restore its swimming prestige at this year's world championships in Kazan. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)