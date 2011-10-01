SYDNEY Oct 1 Australian swimmer Kenrick Monk,
a former relay world champion, has admitted lying to police over
an accident which jeopardised his chances of competing at the
London Olympics.
The 23-year-old, who won gold as a heat swimmer in the
4x100m medley at the 2007 world championships, broke his right
elbow in two places in Brisbane on Wednesday and initially told
police he had been run down by a car.
Swimming Australia said in a statement on Saturday that Monk
had now admitted that he had fallen off a skateboard with no
other vehicle involved.
"The entire matter is regrettable and we will be making no
further comment until the full details of the incident are
known," said Swimming Australia chief Kevin Neil.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
(For
the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more swimming stories