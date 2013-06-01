June 1 Swimming Australia stood down its president Barclay Nettlefold on Saturday over allegations of "inappropriate" behaviour towards a female team consultant.

Nettlefold would be subjected to an investigation into the alleged inappropriate remark and another allegation of misbehaviour, Swimming Australia board director Nicole Livingstone told reporters in Melbourne.

"The Swimming Australia board was provided with new information today about a separate allegation of inappropriate comments in addition to the one that has already been handled through our member welfare policy," Livingstone said.

"The board takes these allegations of inappropriate comments seriously and, as such, has made the decision that the president steps down to enable a full and independent review to be undertaken," the former Olympic swimmer said.

According to local media, Nettlefold allegedly made the remark in an elevator during last month's national championships in Adelaide.

Nettlefold was elected in October last year to salvage Swimming Australia's reputation after five swimmers admitted taking banned sedative 'Stilnox' in a bonding session before the London Games.

News Limited Network quoted Nettlefold as saying he had apologised to the woman.

"As the president of Swimming Australia, I need to lead by example and not make remarks that could be taken the wrong way, or be considered inappropriate," Nettlefold said.

"I have apologised to the team staff member involved and I will do so again in person when we meet." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)