UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC's Fredericks steps down as 2024 Games bid chief
* FIBA's Baumann appointed to replace Fredericks (Updates with IOC reaction, Baumann's appointment)
June 2 Swimming Australia president Barclay Nettlefold resigned on Sunday over allegations of "inappropriate" behaviour.
Stood down on Saturday, Nettlefold is being investigated for an alleged inappropriate remark he made to a female team consultant and another allegation of misbehaviour.
"There were some private comments I made in jest to my colleagues recently that were not consistent with the standards expected of me, standards I have urged to be incorporated into the future culture of Swimming Australia," Nettlefold said in a statement.
Elected in October, Nettlefold was entrusted with an overhaul of the body prompted by Australia's poor performance at last year's London Olympic and the confession of five swimmers that they took banned sedative 'Stilnox' before the Games. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by ...)
* IOC welcomes appeal, wants "clarity" before Pyeongchang 2018 (Updates with IOC reaction)
BERLIN, March 7 International Olympic Committee member Frank Fredericks on Tuesday stepped down as head of the evaluation commission for the 2024 Olympics following an IOC ethics probe into claims he received money from a disgraced marketing consultant.