SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Five-time Olympic gold
medallist Ian Thorpe will swim his first international meeting
in five years when he returns to the pool at the World Cup in
Singapore in November, Swimming Australia said on Friday.
Thorpe, who announced his comeback in February after
retiring in 2006, will compete in all three Asian legs of the
World Cup series, in Singapore (Nov. 4-5), Beijing (Nov. 8-9)
and Tokyo (Nov. 12-13) as he ramps up his campaign to qualify
for next year's London Olympics.
"I'm excited about being part of an Australian swim team
again after all these years," the 28-year-old said in a
statement.
"The reality for me is I'm now at the next stage of my
preparation and getting ready to race competitively, and I'm
really looking forward to catching up with everyone in
Singapore."
Thorpe, set to target the relays and the 100 and 200 metres
freestyle at the Olympics, would also be joined in Singapore by
fellow comeback kid and multiple Olympic champion Libby
Trickett, Swimming Australia (SA) said.
Trickett, who won a gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics and two
more at Beijing in 2008, came out of a short retirement in
September last year but missed out on a place in Australia's
4x100m freestyle relay team for the Shanghai world
championships.
"These meets will provide them with their first opportunity
to race internationally and officially start their race
preparation for next year's Australian Championships and Olympic
selection trials in Adelaide," said SA head coach Leigh Nugent.
"I know both athletes have been working hard since making
their intentions clear about returning to the competition pool."
(Writing by Alex Borthwick; Editing by Ian Ransom)