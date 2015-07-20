BEIJING, July 20 China's world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang is almost back in shape ahead of this month's world championships, state media quoted his coach as saying.

"Sun is almost back to his peak. Judging from his training, he is about 90 or 95 percent of his peak form," said coach Zhang Yadong, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Sun, who is expected to compete in the 200, 400, 800 and 1500 metres freestyle events, said he was aware of the challenge ahead.

"When I was little, I watched Michael Phelps compete in five or six events at a worlds, so I want to try it as well," he said.

While Sun and fellow Olympic champion Ye Shiwen will be spearheading the team at the championships in Kazan, Russia, London Games 200m butterfly champion, Jiao Liuyang, and world champion Liu Zige, would miss the trip, Xinhua said.

Liu failed to make the cut while Jiao has been suffering from a stomach problem, the report added.

The swimming competition at the championships begins on Aug. 2.

