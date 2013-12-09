PARIS Dec 9 Frenchman Amaury Leveaux, a key member of the victorious 4x100 metres freestyle relay team that stunned American favourites at the 2012 London Olympics, announced his retirement from the sport on Monday.

"Swimming has given a lot to me ... But I wanted to move on. I had my hour of glory," Leveaux, 28, told French TV channel beIN Sport.

Leveaux, who also owns three Olympic silver medals, had said last month he planned to take a year off before returning for the 2016 Rio Games but on Monday confirmed the break would be permanent.

