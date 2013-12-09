UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rights groups praise IOC's revised Games contract
* IOC met with NGOs to revise host city contract (Updates with IOC president quotes)
PARIS Dec 9 Frenchman Amaury Leveaux, a key member of the victorious 4x100 metres freestyle relay team that stunned American favourites at the 2012 London Olympics, announced his retirement from the sport on Monday.
"Swimming has given a lot to me ... But I wanted to move on. I had my hour of glory," Leveaux, 28, told French TV channel beIN Sport.
Leveaux, who also owns three Olympic silver medals, had said last month he planned to take a year off before returning for the 2016 Rio Games but on Monday confirmed the break would be permanent.
(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* IOC met with NGOs to revise host city contract (Updates with IOC president quotes)
BERLIN, Feb 28 A new contract for future Olympic Games hosts that makes the protection of human rights a core requirement earned praise from rights groups on Tuesday who say preparations of major sports events lead to rights violations.
Feb 27 Olga Korbut, the gymnastics darling of the 1972 Munich Olympics who has apparently fallen on hard times, has sold off her Games medals and other trophies through a U.S. auction house.