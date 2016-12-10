Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the World Championships Short Course Men's 50m Freestyle Final on Saturday in Windsor, ON 1. Jesse Puts (Netherlands) 21.10 2. Vladimir Morozov (Russia) 21.14 3. Simonas Bilis (Lithuania) 21.23 4. Clement Mignon (France) 21.28 5. Ari-Pekka Liukkonen (Finland) 21.29 6. Luca Dotto (Italy) 21.39 7. Paul Powers (U.S.) 21.43 8. Aleksei Brianskii (Russia) 21.46