MADRID Feb 14 One of Spain's most
successful athletes, synchronised swimmer Gemma Mengual, has
called a news conference for Wednesday when she is expected to
announce her retirement from the sport, missing out on the
Olympic Games in London.
The 34-year-old's agent on Tuesday would only confirm the
details of the event, 1130 GMT in Barcelona, saying everything
would be explained then.
Local media said "federation sources" had told the news
agency EFE Mengual was going to bring forward her retirement to
before this summer's Games.
Mengual won almost 40 medals in European, world and Olympic
competitions, taking two silver medals at the 2008 Beijing
Olympics in the duet and team events.
She helped Spain win gold in the free combination event at
the 2009 world championships after which she took time out to
have a baby son, called Nil.
Mengual, who is know as "la sirena" or the "the mermaid",
returned to training last September when she said she was
determined to compete at her fourth Olympic Games in London.
