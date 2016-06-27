OMAHA, Nebraska, June 26 Newcomer Chase Kalisz outduelled Olympic champion Ryan Lochte in the men's 400 metres individual medley final at the U.S. Olympic swim trials on Sunday, to clinch the first ticket to the Rio Games.

The stage was set for the opening showdown of the trials in the morning heats when Kalisz narrowly pipped Lochte at the wall but the 22-year-old left no doubt in the final as he pulled away from the 2012 London gold medallist over the final two legs clocking four minutes, 9.54 seconds.

"I'm glad to get this one out of the way, this one for me was a lot more stressful than I could imagine Rio could be," Kalisz, who is headed to his first Olympics, said after becoming the second fastest in the world this year.

"This is the one thing I wanted to accomplish, anything after that is going to be a bonus.

"I've got a lot more in the tank going forward to Rio."

Lochte led by nearly two lengths after the butterfly and backstroke.

But he faded badly in the back half to finish third as 20-year-old Jay Litherland powered past the five-time Olympic champion in the freestyle final leg to also likely grab a Rio berth.

The winner in each event automatically qualifies for Rio in August, with second place finishers also usually earning tickets.

Lochte, an 11-time Olympic medalist seeking to make his fourth U.S. team, said after the race he had pulled his groin in the morning heat, leaving some question as to whether he will be able to compete in all his races.

"I know how Ryan feels, that race is tough, it is one of the hardest races you can put your body through," said his longtime rival Michael Phelps. "Ryan is someone who is very tough and he is somebody who will bounce back.

"He has a full plate this week and I would assume he would use this as motivation. Hopefully he can get some recovery and move forward.

"He is somebody we need."

Phelps, who dropped the 400 IM in which he still owns the world record, clearly felt no remorse about giving up what is considered swimming's toughest test, smiling as he arrived on the pool deck to watch his old foe Lochte and training partner Kalisz battle.

"I was so happy for Chase, I was crying when I was hugging him," said Phelps, who now trains in Arizona with Kalisz under coach Bob Bowman.

"He is like my brother and watching him to be able to do that is a very special moment.

"I know Chase is very determined. I've trained with him every day and the kid works his butt off."

Phelps, an 18-time Olympic champion, begins his bid for a fifth and what he says will be his final Olympic team, on Tuesday with the 200 freestyle. (Editing by Andrew Both)