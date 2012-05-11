SYDNEY May 11 Australia will host the next
edition of the Pan Pacific swimming championships in 2014 in a
still to be determined venue in the state of Queensland,
Swimming Australia said on Friday.
The now quadrennial championships feature Australia, United
States, Canada, Brazil, New Zealand and Japan and are the most
fiercely contested international meet outside the Olympics and
world championships.
The state capital Brisbane hosted the second PanPac
championships in 1987. Swimming Australia said the 12th edition
of the event would be held in August, 2014.
Queensland will also host the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the
seaside resort of Gold Coast.
"Swimming is a key Commonwealth Games sport and securing a
major international swimming event in the lead up to the Gold
Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games gives us a chance to reiterate
Queensland's expertise in delivering world class events and is
an important step in our preparations for the Games," said state
minister Jann Stuckey.
