UPDATE 1-Olympics-AOC chief Coates faces rare challenge to role
* Says wants new culture of collaboration (writes through with quotes)
Aug 24 American teenager Katie Ledecky broke a second world record in less than 24 hours when she bettered her own mark for the women's 1,500 metres freestyle at the Pan Pacific championships in Australia on Sunday.
The 17-year-old hacked almost six seconds off the previous world record, which she set in Texas in June, when she charged through the 30-lap event in 15 minutes, 28.36 seconds.
Ledecky also broke her 400m world record on Saturday and came within a whisker of eclipsing her 800m world best on Thursday.
She has won five gold medals at the Pan Pacs, being held at Australia's Gold Coast. (Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Says wants new culture of collaboration (writes through with quotes)
NAIROBI, March 18 Kenya's national Olympic committee has escaped the threat of suspension after failing to adopt a new constitution but funding will continue to be withheld until further notice, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Saturday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.