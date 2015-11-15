INTERVIEW-Figure skating-Fernandez targets Orser's golden hat-trick
LONDON, March 25 As far as Spain's Javier Fernandez is concerned, his coach Brian Orser is more than just a mentor with the Midas touch.
Nov 14 Michael Phelps posted a comfortable victory in the 200 metres individual medley on the last day of the Arena Pro Swim Series meet in Minneapolis on Saturday.
In an event he has dominated at the Olympics, winning three times, Phelps led from start to finish to clock one minute, 59.30 seconds.
Though well off his world-leading time this year of 1:54.75, the 30-year-old was satisfied with his performance.
"It feels good to pick up where we left off last (season)," said the 18-times Olympic champion, who is in the midst of a heavy training load as he eyes next year's Rio Olympics.
In the women's competition, Olympic 200m backstroke champion Missy Franklin recorded 2:07.24, less than one second outside her 2015 best that ranked her third in the world.
Katie Ledecky, winner of four golds at this year's world championships, cruised to victory in the 800m freestyle in a relatively pedestrian 8:19.16.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON, March 25 As far as Spain's Javier Fernandez is concerned, his coach Brian Orser is more than just a mentor with the Midas touch.
LONDON, March 25 Javier Fernandez, Yuzuru Hanyu and Patrick Chan have won the last six men's titles at the figure skating world championships but the 'old guard' will be under pressure in Helsinki to quell the growing threat posed by a gang of high-flying upstarts.