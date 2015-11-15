Nov 14 Michael Phelps posted a comfortable victory in the 200 metres individual medley on the last day of the Arena Pro Swim Series meet in Minneapolis on Saturday.

In an event he has dominated at the Olympics, winning three times, Phelps led from start to finish to clock one minute, 59.30 seconds.

Though well off his world-leading time this year of 1:54.75, the 30-year-old was satisfied with his performance.

"It feels good to pick up where we left off last (season)," said the 18-times Olympic champion, who is in the midst of a heavy training load as he eyes next year's Rio Olympics.

In the women's competition, Olympic 200m backstroke champion Missy Franklin recorded 2:07.24, less than one second outside her 2015 best that ranked her third in the world.

Katie Ledecky, winner of four golds at this year's world championships, cruised to victory in the 800m freestyle in a relatively pedestrian 8:19.16.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)