PHOENIX, April 24 Michael Phelps made an ominous start in his comeback to competitive swimming on Thursday, setting the fastest time in the 100 metres butterfly heats at a USA Swimming Grand Prix meet in suburban Phoenix.

Racing for the first time since he retired in a blaze of glory after the 2012 London Olympics with a staggering career total of 18 gold medals, a relaxed Phelps cruised to victory in 52.84 seconds.

His time was well outside the world record of 49.82 seconds he set at the 2009 world championships but still safely under the qualifying time for this year's U.S. national championships, which double as the selection event for next year's world titles in Russia.

Phelps will swim again later on Thursday in the 100m butterfly finals and was also entered for Friday 50m freestyle heats. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)