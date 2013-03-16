UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC ethics committee looks into Rio payment claims
* Ex-sprinter Fredericks denies wrongdoing over payment (Adds IAAF reaction, background)
MOSCOW, March 16 Natalia Lovtsova became the third Russian swimmer to be banned for doping in two days on Saturday when she was found guilty of breaching anti-doping regulations by the country's anti-doping agency (RUSADA).
Lovtsova, 24, a member of the Russian 4x100-metre freestyle relay team at last year's London Olympics, was banned for two-and-a-half years starting from Nov. 30, 2012, the agency said on its website (www.rusada.ru).
On Thursday, RUSADA banned European short-course record holder 23-year-old Ksenia Moskvina for six years after she failed a drugs test for the second time in three months.
Also on Thursday, 19-year-old Yekaterina Andreyeva, who won silver at the first Youth Olympics in 2010 and was also a member of the Russian 4x100-metre freestyle relay team in London, was banned for 18 months for a breach of anti-doping regulations. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON, March 3 Video assistance for referees could be a reality at next year's World Cup finals despite teething problems when they were tested at the Club World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.